India, RSS synonymous now: RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal

RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal on Saturday said that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and India have now become synonymous, adding that the nationalist organisation also wanted the world to see both as one and not as two separate entities. "The RSS is only for India and it has no branch anywhere else in the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? It means if it is angry with Sangh, then it is angry with India," Gopal said here during a discussion organised by an RSS-backed group called "Former Civil Servants Forum".

"The RSS and India have now become synonymous. We also wanted the world to see India and the RSS as one and not two. Our Imran Sahab has done this job very well," he added. The Sangh leader's remarks came a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the RSS in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Taking a jibe at Khan, Krishna Gopal congratulated him for spreading RSS's popularity across the globe and asked him not to stop doing it. "We are getting popularity without doing so much...we pray to god..he must not stop here...keep speaking," he said.

The RSS leader also said that those who are aggrieved by terrorism are now at least thinking that the RSS is one organisation which is against terrorism. The Pakistani Prime Minister launched a ferocious attack on India, the RSS and its vision of India during his speech at UNGA while raking up the issue of Kashmir.

India on Saturday hit back at Pakistan and said its citizens do not need anyone else to speak on their behalf and least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate. (ANI)

