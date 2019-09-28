Gujarat: Five-year-old dies in leopard attack

A five-year-old boy was on Saturday killed by a leopard in Amreli district of Gujarat, a forest official said. The incident occurred in Champaval village in Amreli taluka in the morning hours when the victim, ChiragKatara, was playing in an open field, said Deputy Conservator of Forest (DFO) Sandeep Kumar.

Katara was rushed to hospital in Amreli where he was declared dead. Following the incident, cages have been set up to trap the big cat, he said..

