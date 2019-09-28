Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das welcomes President Kovind in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind on his arrival at the Ranchi airport here. "A very warm welcome to the honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, in Bhagwan Birsa Munda's holy land, on behalf of 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand," Das tweeted through his official handle.

Kovind is on an official visit to Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal from September 27 to October 1. The President presented Colours to Corps of Army Air Defence at Gopalpur, Odisha today.

On September 29, the President will visit Vikas Bharti at Bishunpur in the Gumla district in Jharkhand. On September 30, the President will grace the 33rd convocation of Ranchi University. On October 1, the President will visit the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities in Kolkata, West Bengal. (ANI)

