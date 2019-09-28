Guj: Drugs worth Rs 1.5 cr, Rs 1 cr cash, 2 pistols seized

Raids at three places on Saturday in Ahmedabad yielded 1.5 kgs of methamphetamine worth Rs 1.5 crore along with over Rs 1 crore cash and two pistols, police said, adding that two persons were arrested. Methamphetamine, a potent central nervous system stimulant used as a recreational drug, was brought from Mumbai and was to be supplied in different cities in Gujarat, an official said.

He identified the arrested persons as Manhar Tezabwala and Imtiyaz Sheikh and said two others, Shehzad Tezabwala, and Imran Ajmeri, were wanted in the case. Manhar Tezabwala and Imtiyaz Sheikh were held with drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore near a bus stop on SG Highway, the official said.

"We raided Manhar Tezabwala's house and seized Rs 54 lakh in cash, a pistol, and three bullets. The raid at Shehzad Tezabwala's home yielded Rs 44.8 lakh in cash, a pistol, and three bullets. At Ajmeri's house, we recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash and several ID cards," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)