Midnapore becomes 5000th railway station to be Wi-Fi enabled: Piyush Goyal

Midnapore in West Bengal became the 5000th railway station in the country to be Wi-Fi enabled, said Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday. "Midnapore in West Bengal has become the 5000th railway station to be Wi-Fi enabled. Due to the relentless efforts of Railway officials to ensure digital empowerment, locals and passengers are now connected to free and fast internet in and around 5000 stations of the country," the Railway Minister tweeted from his official handle.

RailTel started the project of providing Wi-Fi facility at railway stations in January 2016 from Mumbai Central station in Maharashtra. It was the first station to have fast and free RailWire. "RailTel roped in Tata Trust for providing Wi-Fi at B, C, D and E category stations across the country. Once completed all Railway stations (except the halt stations) of Indian Railways will have fast and free RailWire Wi-Fi," a statement issued earlier by RailTel stated. (ANI)

