J-K Guv wishes people on eve of Navratra festival

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday extended his warm wishes to the people on the eve of Navratra festival and prayed for communal harmony, brotherhood, peace, progress and prosperity in the state. In a message of greetings, Malik mentioned that Navratras in Jammu and Kashmir have a special significance as during this period the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine attracts a large number of pilgrims from all parts of the country, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Saturday reviewed the arrangements made for pilgrims during Navratra festival, an official said. The arrangements include ensuring round the clock water and power supply all along the track leading to the shrine, sanitation and cleanliness, and medicare, officials said.

Nearly four lakh pilgrims are expected to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district during the nine-day period, beginning Sunday, they said.

