Respect for India has increased significantly in last 5 years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that respect for India has increased significantly over the past five years and the credit for it goes to the people of the country who re-elected the BJP-led government with a greater mandate earlier this year. Addressing BJP workers and supporters, who had gathered at the Palam airport to greet him over his successful visit to the US, Modi said that Indians settled abroad had earned love of the countries they live in and this has enhanced India's prestige.

During the visit, the Prime Minister addressed a huge gathering of Indian diaspora at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston in the presence of US President Donald Trump. "After assuming office in 2014, I went to the United Nations. I went to the UN in 2019. In these five years, I have seen a big change. The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to the 130 crore Indians who formed the government with greater strength."

Modi said that the presence of the US president at the Houston event was special. "There were Republicans and Democrats. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in USA, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence," he said.

The Prime Minister thanked people for coming in large numbers to welcome him. "This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian," he said.

The Prime Minister was received by BJP working president JP Nadda at the airport along with other leaders including Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi. During the visit, Modi addressed the UN General Assembly and held a series of bilateral meetings. He also met CEOs of several top global companies. (ANI)

