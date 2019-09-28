Eight held in connection with alleged gang rape of woman

Eight people were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a woman, and a separate but related case of abduction of a man here, police said on Saturday. They said the woman and her husband work at a poultry farm and the owner and his associates, who are among the accused, suspected that the duo was selling chickens and poultry feed without their knowledge.

The woman, who complained to police, alleged that she was raped by four men between September 18 and 21 while her husband was beaten up. They also confined a man on the suspicion that he was instrumental in selling the chickens and feed with the help of the couple and beat him up, police said.

The man has also lodged a complaint. Based on the woman's complaint, a case on charges of rape has been registered.

On the complaint given by the man, a case on charges of abduction has been booked, they said. The accused have also been booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the complainants belong to the ST community, police said.

Meanwhile, some villagers of the locality allegedly tried to resolve the issue between the complainants and the accused. They have also been booked for alleged abetment. Police said 15 people are allegedly involved in the cases.

The others would also be nabbed, police added.

