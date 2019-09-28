International Development News
Pune flood toll rises to 22, five missing

PTI Pune
Updated: 28-09-2019 23:39 IST
Officials said 16 of the deaths took place in Pune city while six persons were killed in flood-related mishaps in the district's rural areas. Image Credit: ANI

The number of dead in the floods that ravaged parts of Pune district on Thursday rose to 22, with five persons still missing, an official said late Saturday evening. Pune and adjoining areas had seen over 100 millimeters of rain between Wednesday and Thursday, leaving several low- lying areas flooded, resulting in authorities shifting over 3,000 people to safer areas.

Officials said 16 of the deaths took place in Pune city while six persons were killed in flood-related mishaps in the district's rural areas. Five persons are missing in the district, they added.

District Collector Naval Kishor Ram said cheques from the relief fund were handed over to flood-affected persons in Tangewala colony...

