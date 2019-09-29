SDMC inks MoU with plush mall to reduce use of single-use plastic

The BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday partnered with a plush mall in Saket to take forward its campaign to shun single-use plastic, officials said. "The SDMC and Select City Mall signed an MoU to make anti-plastic movement a grand success. Under this MoU, the mall will launch a mass awareness program in District Centre Saket and nearby markets. The mall will also distribute bags made of jute and cloth and launch forceful campaigns throughout the year with its own budget," the civic body said in a statement.

An event was held the upscale mall in south Delhi, which is frequented by a large number of people every day, especially on weekends. Chief Guest and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri said for ensuring a better future of the next generations, it is imperative to "first ban single-use plastic in Delhi".

"We all will have to take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enforcing a ban on single-use plastic. If we succeed in enforcing this sort of ban 70 percent plastic pollution can be reduced in one go in Delhi," he was quoted as saying in the statement. He also requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to come forward and announce a "blanket ban" on single-use plastic since it is posing a danger to the entire humanity.

Mayor Sunita stressed upon the need for working on the 4 Rs- Reduce, recycle, reuse and refuse -- in order to eliminate plastic at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)