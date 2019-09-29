International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Dreaded gangster's kin arrested in Gurgaon

PTI Gurgaon
Updated: 29-09-2019 00:19 IST
Dreaded gangster's kin arrested in Gurgaon

Sanjeet Kumar was arrested on Friday and five firearms were seized from him, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said. Image Credit: ANI

A relative of dreaded gangster Kaushal has been arrested from a railway station here in connection with four cases, including two of murder, police said on Saturday. Sanjeet Kumar was arrested on Friday and five firearms were seized from him, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

He said Sanjeet used to terrorize businessmen and property dealers for extorting money and also eliminate rival of his relative Kaushal. "He was involved in killing a woman and a property dealer," the police official said.

Following his arrest, the accused was produced in district court which sent him in police custody for three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019