Undertrial escapes from police custody

A man arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) escaped from police custody here, a police official said on Sunday. Three policemen - an assistant Sub-Inspector and two constables - have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty and a department inquiry initiated into the incident, the official said.

He said Dilbagh Singh of Simbal was brought to Janipur Court here from Udhampur district jail on Saturday for a hearing but gave accompanying policemen a slip. Singh, who is facing various FIRs in different police stations like drug peddling, extortion and attempt to murder, was recently arrested under PSA and was lodged in district jail Udhampur, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)