ATDC joins hand with Instagram to promote Assam tourism

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) has joined hands with social media platform Instagram and launched the hashtag #AwesomeAssam to promote the state across the globe. An exhibition has also been organised showing select photographs of Assam in Instagram along with a workshop for tourism stakeholders for making best use of the platform's power of visual storytelling.

"Tourism in Assam is poised to enter a new phase with ATDC's collaboration with Instagram to promote tourism for the state with a formal unveiling of the hashtag #AwesomeAssam by Instagram on Saturday," the ATDC said on Sunday. Assam is one of the most vibrant states in the country and is known for the mighty Brahmaputra, Kaziranga National Park, different monuments and picturesque tea estates.

"Assam is one of the most beautiful states of India and the government is investing significantly to attract tourists to the state. Assam Tourism has in the past few years launched a massive publicity and promotion campaign," ATDC chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah said. Assam Tourism has stepped into digital and social media platforms to showcase the state as the most exotic tourist destination in the country, he said.

"We especially want to have an active conversation with today's youth and we want to do it in a visual-first manner. This led us to Instagram as the community is thriving with people who are young, adventurous, experimental and expressive," Baruah said. Commenting on this collaboration, Instagram Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager Tara Bedi said that the social media platform is an integral part of tourism in today's digital age.

"When people travel, they post their adventures on Instagram and those stories inspire others. We are glad to partner with ATDC and help promote Assam as an incredible Indian travel destination for Indian and international travellers," she added..

