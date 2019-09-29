Two women from family electrocuted, two others injured

A septuagenarian woman and her daughter-in-law died of electrocution, while two other members of their family were seriously injured in the incident in Uttamnagar area of the city on Sunday, police said. The deceased, identified as Sonyabai Kedare (75) and her daughter-in-law Sindhubai (45), had gone to dry the clothes on the terrace of their house located near Shivpuri chowk, police said.

According to police, Sindhubai's son Shubham and daughter Rani also accompanied them. While putting the clothes for drying, the two women accidentally came in contact with a live electricity wire and died on the spot. Sindhubai's two children received serious injuries while trying to save them, police sources said, adding that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, local residents staged a 'rasta roko' and demanded that the overhead electricity wires be removed immediately. They also demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the officials responsible for the incident.

PTI COR NP NP.

