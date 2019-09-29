Drug peddler arrested, 50 gms narcotics seized

A drug peddler was arrested and 50 gms of narcotics was seized from his possession in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang district, a police officer said on Sunday. The drug peddler was arrested by the anti-drug squad of the police from Shantipur area of Roing town in the district on Saturday and 50 gms of narcotics substance was seized from his possession, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Sain congratulated the team for arresting the drug peddler. The SP sought the support of all stakeholders to make Lower Dibang district drugs free..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)