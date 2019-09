The body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in northeast Delhi's Karwal Nagar area on Sunday, police said. A passerby who spotted the body informed the police around 7 am, they said.

No apparent injuries were found on the woman's body, a police official said. A case has been registered and efforts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)