20 injured as bus skids off road in Kangra

At least 20 people were injured as a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday morning, a district official said. The accident took place near Bhawarna in Palampur sub-division.

The bus driver skidded off the road and hit a tree 15 feet below road level, he said. The exact number of injured is not yet clear but at least 20 persons have sustained injuries in the accident, he said, adding they have been admitted to various hospitals.

Seven injured have been admitted at Nagrota Bagwan Hospital and three at Palampur Civil Hospital. Some injured have been referred to Tanda Medical College, he added. A few minutes earlier, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus of Baijnath depot skidded off road at the same spot. However, no one was hurt in this incident.

