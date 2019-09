The Army defused a mortar shell fired by Pakistani troops along the Indo-Pak border in Pukhrani belt of Jammu region, officials said Monday.

Pakistan troops had fired a 120 mm mortar along the border, which landed in a sheep farm in Pukhrani area on Saturday but did not explode, they said.

Army troops later defused it.

