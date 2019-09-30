International Development News
Ramlila artist suffers burns during act in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 30-09-2019 15:17 IST
A man playing the role of 'Tadka' at a Ramlila here was hospitalised with burn injuries after his fire-breathing stunt went wrong, police said on Monday. The artist, Ankit, suffered 60 per cent burn injuries in the incident that took place in Rampuri locality on Sunday night, they said.

Ankit was playing the character of Tadka (a demoness) and as he poured fuel into the mouth and spit it out over a flame to produce a jet of fire, his costume caught fire, the police said. He was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, they said.

