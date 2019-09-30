Bike borne criminals loot two journalists in Delhi, case registered

Few days after a woman journalist was injured during a snatching attempt in south Delhi, two journalists were looted in separate incidents by bike-borne criminals in the national capital, police said on Monday. Journalist Pushkar Banakar, a resident of Jangpura, was attacked by two bike-borne men near Ashram, who snatched away his cell-phone and fled away.

In his complaint to the police, the journalist said that the incident occurred at 10.15 am when he was travelling in an auto this morning. In another incident, Eva Thakur, an intern working with a media firm, was attacked outside the Kailash colony metro station last night.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, she said: "I was returning home in auto and two men on a bike were crossing from the side. One of them snatched my bag and speed away on the bike. Before I knew it, they were gone. The bike had no number plate." Thakur's bag contained her wallet, cash and debit and identity cards, among others.

Police have registered both cases and an investigation is underway to nab the accused. On Septemeber 15, a woman journalist working with Asian News International sustained severe injuries after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in south Delhi's CR Park area. (ANI)

