T'gana cabinet to meet on Tuesday

A meeting of the Telangana Cabinet would be held on Tuesday and is expected to discuss among others the indefinite strike threat by some transport corporation unions and the impact of recent heavy rains. The meeting would be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his official residence, 'Pragathi Bhavan', official sources said on Monday.

Some unions of state-run Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had Sunday threatened to go on strike from October 5 if their demands including merger of the corporation with the government and implementation of Pay Scale Revision 2017 recommendations. Several parts of the state, including the capital city, were lashed by heavy rains, last week, claiming at least three lives in different incidents..

