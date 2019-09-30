Green cover won't be compromised for redevelopment of GPRA colony in Kasturba Nagar: Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment work of GPRA colony in Kasturba Nagar and said the project would be carried out without compromising with the green cover in the area. He said the Central Public Works Department, the prime construction agency of the Union government, will execute the project, under which 2,406 dwelling units will be built in the first phase.

The Union housing and urban affairs minister said open space in the Kasturba Nagar project will increase from 35 per cent to 83 per cent with a green space of 33 per cent. "All the redevelopment work (of Kasturba Nagar) will happen without compromising the green cover and the ministry's effort is always in the direction of increasing the green cover," Puri said.

At the event, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the residential complex of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Colony Kasturba Nagar will have all modern amenities including schools, dispensary, shopping complex and banquet hall among others. "Eco-friendly and energy-efficient features will be used so that the construction complies with the five-star CPWD Green Rating. On-site solar power units will be installed on rooftops with 800 KW capacity and the power generated will be used for common area services," Mishra said.

