Dengue cases reducing in Hyderabad: civic body

Municipal Corporation Authorities on Monday said 1043 dengue cases have been reported in the city till now, as it claimed that the number of patients suffering from the vector-borne disease has come down in the city. During the past couple of days,about 40 dengue cases have been reported daily when compared to 100 to 120 cases in the past, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said in a release.

Fogging operations have been conducted around 1.25 lakh houses to control seasonal diseases. GHMC is also conducting various awareness campaigns about dengue and health camps.

From October 2, the GHMC will actively be implementing the ban on single use of plastic by undertaking special drives. Civic authorities are in the process of identifying various options on how to recycle the used plastic, it said.

