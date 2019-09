A team of Bombay Sappers, from the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army, has successfully completed a mountaineering expedition to Mount Balijuri.

The summit is located in the fascinating and challenging region of Bageshwar in Uttarakhand.

The team reached the summit after an arduous climb. (ANI)

Also Read: India women team cricketer approached to fix matches

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)