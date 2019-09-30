Gujarat: 18 people died in bus accident at Banaskantha

As many as 18 people have died in a bus accident here on Monday. Initially, 3 people reportedly died and 30 were injured after a bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji.

SG Shah, Additional District Health Officer has confirmed that the death toll has risen to 18. The police had reached the accident spot and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

