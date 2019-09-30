International Development News
Gujarat: 18 people died in bus accident at Banaskantha

As many as 18 people have died in a bus accident here on Monday.

ANI Banaskantha (Gujarat)
Updated: 30-09-2019 19:56 IST
As many as 18 people died in bus accident in Banaskantha Gujarat . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 18 people have died in a bus accident here on Monday. Initially, 3 people reportedly died and 30 were injured after a bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji.

SG Shah, Additional District Health Officer has confirmed that the death toll has risen to 18. The police had reached the accident spot and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
