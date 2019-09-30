HIGHLIGHTS AT 2100 HRS

These are the top stories at 2100 hrs:

NATION

DEL64 LDALL IAFCHIEF IAF monitoring situation along Indo-Pak border; ready for Balakot-type strike: new IAF Chief Bhadauria

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is monitoring the developments along the western front and is prepared to carry out a Balakot-type strike, if directed by the government, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said after taking charge of the IAF on Monday.

DEL39 UP-2NDLD-CONG MARCH Cong workers arrested ahead of march to support Shahjahanpur student

Shahjahanpur/Lucknow: About 80 Congress workers were Monday arrested at a public meeting ahead of a march they planned in support of the student who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape, police said.

MDS16 TN-PM MODI-TAMIL PITCH PM reaches out to TN people after Hindi row; says Tamil now echoes in US

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday Tamil is now echoing across America as he extolled its rich antiquity at the convocation ceremony of IIT Madras here, days after praising it as the most ancient language of the world in the United Nations.

LGD37 UKD-HC-LD STING

HC gives nod to CBI to file FIR against Rawat in sting video case Nainital: In a setback to former chief minister Harish Rawat, Uttarakhand High Court on Monday permitted the CBI to register an FIR against the Congress leader in connection with a 2016 sting video that purportedly showed him negotiating a deal to buy the support of rebel MLAs.

LGD35 DL-HC-2NDLD CHIDAMBARAM (R) INX Media case: HC denies bail to Chidambaram, says may influence witnesses

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Monday failed to get any relief from the Delhi High Court which dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media corruption case, saying the investigation was at an advanced stage and his influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out. By Shikha Verma and Hary M Pillai

DEL67 2NDLD RAINS

Toll in rain-related incidents mounts to 145 in India, several areas inundated in UP, Bihar New Delhi: Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on Monday reeling from floods following incessant showers over the past few days, with the death toll in rain-related incidents mounting to 145 in the country.

DEL58 MONSOON

India records highest rainfall since 1994 this monsoon, says IMD as season officially ends New Delhi: India recorded highest rainfall this monsoon since 1994, the IMD said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on Monday.

DEL55 HR-POLL-2NDLD BJP

Khattar, Phogat, Yogeshwar in BJP's list of 78 candidates for Haryana polls, INLD turncoats too get tickets New Delhi: Seeking to retain power in Haryana as it takes on a disjointed opposition, the BJP on Monday released its first list of 78 candidates including Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who has been fielded from Karnal again, and three noted sportspersons for the October 21 polls to the 90-member assembly.

DEL46 MANMOHAN-PAK-INVITE

Manmohan's office has no info on Pak's Kartarpur invite, unlikely to go: Sources New Delhi: With Pakistan deciding to invite Manmohan Singh to attend the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor in November, the former prime minister's office said it has no information about the invite so far and sources indicated that he is unlikely to attend.

LEGAL

LGD28 SC-LD BILKIS

2002 riots: SC asks Gujarat to give compensation, job & accommodation to Bilkis Bano within 2 wks New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Gujarat government to give within two weeks Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and an accommodation of choice to Bilkis Bano, who was gang raped when she was five months pregnant during the 2002 riots in the state.

LGD34 SC-SC/ST

SC to pronounce on Tuesday verdict on Centre's plea for review of 2018 order on SC/ST Act New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Tuesday the verdict on the Centre's plea for review of its 2018 judgment which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

LGD38 DL-COURT-2NDLD SHELTER HOME Delhi court reserves for Nov 14 order on Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case

New Delhi: A Delhi court will pronounce on November 14 the judgment in a case of alleged sexual and physical assault on several girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur, which was run by former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur, lawyers said.

FOREIGN

FGN27 PAK-SAEED-TERROR-LD CASE Saeed says facing 'threat' to life; Pak court allows shifting of terror financing case to Lahore

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Monday accepted the plea of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to transfer a terrorism financing case against him from the anti-terrorism court Gujranwala district of Punjab province to a court here on the ground that there is a "threat to his life". By M Zulqernain

FGN46 RUSSIA-GANDHI

Conference on Gandhi-Tolstoy's deep friendship held in Russia Moscow, Sep 30 (PTI) A day-long exhibition and academic conference on the deep friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy was held in Russia as part of the events being organised to commemorate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

