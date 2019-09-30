International Development News
Gujarat bus accident: Death toll reaches 21

The death toll in a bus accident here on Monday have risen to 21.

ANI Banaskantha (Gujarat)
Updated: 30-09-2019 21:10 IST
Death toll rose to 21 in bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat . Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in a bus accident here on Monday have risen to 21. The accident took place when the bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji.

Ajit Raijan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Banaskantha said: "Death toll in the incident has risen to 21." Earlier SG Shah, Additional District Health Officer has informed that as many as 18 people have died while 30 people were reportedly injured initially.

The police had reached the accident spot and launched a rescue operation. Further details are awaited (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
