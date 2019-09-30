Shah expresses anguish over bus accident in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed deep anguish over the death of 21 people in a bus accident in Gujarat. Shah also spoke to the authorities of the Gujarat government and the district administration in Banaskantha, where the accident happened, and took stock of the situation.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Have spoken to the state and local authorities, they are doing everything possible to help the people in need. My deepest condolences. May the injured recover at the earliest," he tweeted. At least 21 passengers were killed and more than 50 others injured when a packed private luxury bus overturned in a hilly area in Banaskantha on Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)