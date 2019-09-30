Two held for stabbing boy in Rohini

The Delhi Police has arrested two men who allegedly stabbed a boy, accusing him of stalking a girl who was friends with someone they knew, an official said on Monday. The accused -- Gaurav (23), a resident of Rithala village and Bablu (21), a resident of Budh Vihar, were arrested on Saturday, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed and hit with a brick on September 17 for allegedly stalking and talking to the girlfriend of the attackers' friend, they said. Police were informed about a quarrel between three men and a boy. They were also informed that the minor had suffered stab wounds and grievous injury on the head, a senior police officer said.

"A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Budh Vihar police station and investigation was taken up," said SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). He said the duo was arrested on Saturday. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the boy used to stalk the girlfriend of their friend, following which they met to "sort out the issue" but an argument broke out after which Bablu stabbed the minor in the abdomen and Gaurav hit him on the head with a brick, they said.

However, sources said one of the accused used to like the girl who was a tuition mate of the victim. The boy used to talk to the girl and the accused did not like it. In order to teach him a lesson, the accused attacked him and fled the spot, they said.

The condition of the boy is stated to be stable and he is in hospital, police added.

