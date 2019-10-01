Renukot Nagar Panchayat chairman shot dead

Renukoot Nagar Panchayat chairman was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his house, police said on Tuesday. Shiv Pratap Singh alias Bablu (45) was sitting outside his house in Renukoot on Monday evening when some unidentified people came and fired at him, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. An FIR has been registered by the victim's relative Avnish Singh against six persons including former Nagar Panchyat Chairman Anil Singh, Additional SP, OP Singh said.

The police are probing the matter. No arrests have been made so far in this connection, they added.

