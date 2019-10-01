Udhampur: Indoor hall inaugurated to boost sports activities in region

With an aim to motivate young minds to take part in more sport activities and encourage the existing athletes, the Central government has opened an Indoor Sports Hall at Subash Stadium and Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall in Ramnagar. The stadium was e-inaugurated by Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday.

He interacted with the sportspersons and said that sports inculcates discipline and gives a fillip to their determination to achieve the goals. These new indoor sports complexes have a number of facilities such as multipurpose hall, pantry, sitting tiers, a storeroom for the staff and the players.

It is believed that these new set of sports halls will give wings to the enthusiastic players residing in the region to achieve their goals. They will now stand a chance to reach the national and internal level because of proper training and the facilities. "I am happy that our long-pending demand has been fulfilled. Children living in Udhampur will now get a boost because of the availability of the indoor sports centre. Defence games can now be played with ease. I am very happy now. Children would now be able to practice for national and internal level," said Suresh Khajuria, president district Badminton Associations Udhampur.

Soon after the inauguration, scores of teenagers at the Indoor Sports Hall at Subash Stadium were seen practising gymnastics and boxing. "I love doing yoga and practice it daily with our instructor. But earlier, during the rainy season, I had to skip a few sessions because of the wet ground. But now, we have indoor space which will already be covered with mats. We can also practice yoga during the night without any hassle," said Piyush Sharma, a local resident. (ANI)

