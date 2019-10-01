Practising non-violence best way to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: HRD Min

Practising the message of love and non-violence in our day to day lives is the best way to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Tuesday. Nishank was speaking at an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi organized by the HRD's School Education department.

"To remember Gandhi, to commemorate him, the best thing to do is practice the message of love and non-violence in our day to day lives," he said. The HRD Minister encouraged students to be "Gandhis" in real life by following his principles and encourage others to do so.

