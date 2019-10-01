Leh: Medical camp organised with senior specialist doctors

As a regular feature of providing specialised health services to the people of Ladakh, a weeklong medical camp was started at SNM district hospital here from Tuesday. Around twenty-five, super-specialist doctors including Gastroenterology, Neurology, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Dermatology from AIIMS, New Delhi are offering their services in the camp at Leh.

Medical practitioners are providing consultation, treatment and medication to the needy local patients as part of this camp organised by Ashoka mission in collaboration with Sonam Norboo Memorial Hospital (SNM). Speaking about the camp, Medical Superintendent of the SNM hospital, Dr Tsering Samphel said, "The visit of senior doctors to Leh for such medical camp will be highly beneficial to the local patients. Super-specialist doctors visiting the region provides much needed medical care to the patients who can't afford to go outside Ladakh for treatment of critical ailments due to financial constraint."

Organiser, Tashi Angchuk told ANI, "Since 15 years these medical camps are being organised as part of which different specialists come here to treat people. All kind of surgeries takes place here and it is a great help to the poor people of Leh". The locals have also praised the initiative outlining that it saves them a lot of money and time.

"Specialists of all kind have come here from AIIMS. This step has really helped me and it saves a lot of money as well. The expenses are double when I travel to Delhi for any kind of treatment," a local resident Tahir Hussain said. (ANI)

