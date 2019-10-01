International Development News
Development News Edition
P Chidambaram moves application seeking 'home-cooked food' in Tihar jail

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking home-cooked food in Tihar Jail where he is lodged in connection with the INX Media case.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 16:09 IST
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday moved an application in a Delhi court seeking home-cooked food in Tihar Jail where he is lodged in connection with the INX Media case. The court is slated to hear the plea on October 3. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody till October 3 by the court.

While CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case. Chidambaram is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
