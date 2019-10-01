HIGHLIGHTS AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs:

NATION

CAL14 WB-SHAH NRC to be implemented in Bengal, asserts Amit Shah

Kolkata, Oct 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday the Centre will extend the National Register of Citizens to West Bengal but before that the Citizenship (amendment) Bill will be passed to accord Indian citizenship to all Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist refugees.

DEL26 BJP-2NDLD MAHARASHTRA BJP announces names of 125 candidates for Maha Assembly polls; to contest in alliance with Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The BJP announced the names of 125 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls on Tuesday and said it will contest the election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties.

DEL27 DEF-IAF-VICECHIEF Air Marshal H S Arora takes charge as Vice Chief of Air Staff

New Delhi: Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora on Tuesday took charge as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

DEL13 RAJNATH-PAK-FATF FATF can anytime blacklist Pak for terror financing: Rajnath

New Delhi: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) can anytime blacklist Pakistan for terror financing, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

DEL38 PAK-BSF-LD BODY Pakistan hands over body of BSF trooper who drowned in river along IB

Jammu/New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday handed over to India the body of a Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector who had drowned in a river along the International Border in Jammu last week, officials said.

DEL34 UP-LD-BANGLADESHIS-POLICE UP police chief orders drive to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh has asked all district units to run a campaign to detect illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in instructions issued amid the political row over the National Register of Citizens update in Assam.

DEL19 JK-LD SHELLING BSF jawan injured as Pak targets foward posts, villages in Kathua, Poonch

Jammu: A BSF jawan was injured as the Pakistani Army targeted forward posts and villages in Kathua and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir with mortar shells and small arms fire, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL6 RAHUL-PM Rahul criticises PM for his 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' remark at Houston

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his "Abki Baar Trump Sarkar" remark at the "Howdy, Modi!" event, saying it reflected his "incompetence", which had caused serious problems with the Democrats for India.

MDS5 KA-CHANDRAYAAN-ISRO ISRO has not given up efforts to regain link with lander

Bengaluru: The ISRO has not given up efforts to spring Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram lying on the lunar surface back to life after a hard-landing more than three weeks ago, senior officials indicated on Tuesday.

LEGAL

LGD14 SC-LD FADNAVIS Maha CM to face trial for non-disclosure of criminal cases in poll affidavit, says SC

New Delhi: In a jolt to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said the BJP leader will have to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

LGD22 SC-2ND LD 370 SC to hear from Nov 14 pleas challenging constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday fixed November 14 to commence hearing on a batch of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

LGD17 SC-2ND LD SC/ST SC/ST Act: Supreme Court recalls directions of Mar 2018 verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its direction in the March 20, 2018 verdict which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act.

LGC2 WB-HC-LD RAJEEV KUMAR Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata: In a relief to former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail to the senior IPS officer in connection with the multi-crore-rupee Saradha chit fund scam on Tuesday, saying it was not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation.

FOREIGN

FGN19 US-HOWDY-LD MODI EAM clarifies PM's Houston comment; says India has non-partisan approach to US' domestics politics

Washington: Asserting that India has a non-partisan approach to domestic American politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Howdy, Modi' rally was merely referring to the phrase 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar' used by the US President's supporters during his 2016 campaign. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-INDIA-PAK-LD HYPHENATION Jaishankar questions bids to hyphenate India with Pakistan

Washington: The attempts to hyphenate India with Pakistan post Article 370 abrogation are being made by people "over-obsessed" about it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here, questioning how can one country be compared with the other which is one-eighth of its economic size. By Lalit K Jha.

FGN21 US-SIKH-FUNERAL Preparations on for fitting funeral to Dhaliwal, over $600,000 raised for family

Houston: Thousands of Sikh community members are gearing up for a fitting funeral to trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was murdered while on duty in Texas in a gruesome killing that has triggered an outpouring of public grief. By Seema Hakhu Kachru.

