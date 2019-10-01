Police arrest four people involved in several cases of extortion and murder

Four people involved in several cases of extortion and murder were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Dwarka's Chhawla area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Gulshan Khati (23), Amit Gulia (25), Krishan Kumar (30) and Anil Bhattar (25).

While Khati, Gulia and Kumar are residents of Najfgarh, Bhattar hails from Jhajjar district in Haryana, they said. "On Monday, the police arrested the accused near Chhawla stand in Najafgarh at around 5:40 PM after a brief exchange of fire.

"All the accused were sharpshooters. Four pistols, 23 live cartridges, one car and a bike were recovered from their possession," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka). Khati, Kumar and Gulia were involved in separate cases and were lodged in jail. They had got interim bail but had not surrendered, police said.

Bhattar was arrested in connection with a murder and robbery case in Haryana in 2010. He remained in jail for nine years and was just released nine days ago, they added.

