Former aide of Bihar MLA found dead in Gaya

The body of a former private assistant of a Congress MLA was found hanging from a tree in Maanpur area of Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Pathak (65), a resident of Surajdeo Nagar under Mufassil police station.

Patrhak's body was found in the premises of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Maanpur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra said. He said that a case of unnatural death (UD) has been registered on the basis of the statement of family members.

The exact cause of death would be known after post- mortem, he said. Pathak had served as private assistant to former Bihar minister and Wazirganj Congress MLA Awadesh Kumar Singh, the SSP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)