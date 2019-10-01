International Development News
Development News Edition
Bomb explosion in Manipur's Kakching district

PTI Imphal
Updated: 01-10-2019 19:26 IST
A bomb exploded in Manipur's Kakching district on Tuesday but there was no report of any injury, a senior police officer said. Superintendent of Police Y Victoria said the bomb exploded in the early hours near the Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation centre at Kakching Bazar of the district.

No one was injured in the bomb explosion which took place at about 12.45 am, the SP said adding that no one has claimed responsibility of the bomb explosion. A case has been registered at Kakching police station for further investigation, the SP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
