Businessman shot at in Delhi's Brahmpuri area

A 29-year-old businessman was shot at in northeast Delhi's Brahmpuri area on Tuesday, police said. Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Brahmpuri, was admitted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital with lacerated wound on his left side of the neck, they said.

"We received information at around 3.45 pm regarding a firing incident. The victim's condition is stated to be out of danger," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Ved Prakash Surya said. Police said the circumstances seems suspicious as the people at the spot said they did not witness the incident.

They said a probe into the matter was underway.

