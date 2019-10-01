Number of traffic challans issued in September 2019 in Delhi drops by 66 pc from last year

The number of traffic challans issued in the national capital in September, following the implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, has reduced by over 66 per cent from the corresponding period last year, police said on Tuesday. "In September 2018, a total of 5,24,819 challans were issued, while in September 2019, 1,73,921 challans have been issued against different violations of traffic rules," a senior police officer said.

The Parliament in July passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety. It was implemented across the country on September 1.

Police said the drop in challans is due to all cases being sent to the court as compounding power has not been given to the police so far in Delhi and there is focus on strict regulation and improving compliance along with effective enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)