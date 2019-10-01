Indian Embassy in Moscow to organise exhibition on mutual influences of Gandhi, Tolstoy

The Indian Embassy in Moscow in collaboration with the Russian State Duma will organise an exhibition on Wednesday dedicated to the mutual influences of Mahtama Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy on each other's work and philosophy. On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the exhibition, curated by renowned Gandhian scholar, Dr. Birad Yajnik, will showcase the correspondence between the two great souls of the 20th century, tracing their relationship and the impact this had on their individual journeys, an Embassy statement said.

The interaction between Gandhi and Tolstoy was over a period of less than a year over letters and exchange of books. It was such a significant exchange of ideas that Gandhi recognised Tolstoy among the three most important influencers of his life along with John Ruskin and Shrimad Rajchandra (Raichand), the statement said.

The exhibition juxtaposes Tolstoy's Bread Labour and Gandhi's Satyagraha, and their understanding of truth, kindness and love being the solution for this world.

