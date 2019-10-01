International Development News
GoAir plans to use TaxiBots to move planes at major airports

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 22:21 IST
GoAir on Tuesday said it plans to use TaxiBots to move aircraft to the runway without switching on the engine at major airports in the next few quarters. The no-frills airline has successfully tested TaxiBot, a semi-robotic pilot-operated tow vehicle, at the airport in the national capital.

"Rather than the conventional system where the GoAir pilot switches on the engine to take the plane from parking bay to the runway, in future, the pilots will use TaxiBots to transport GoAir aircraft to the runway without switching the engine on," the airline said in a release. TaxiBots would also ensure faster turnaround and result in better on-time-performance, it added.

GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said the airline plans to deploy TaxiBots at all the major airports within the next few quarters.

COUNTRY : India
