40 polluting factories sealed in Delhi's Mandoli in 4 days

Forty factories in Mandoli redevelopment industrial area of northeast Delhi were sealed in the last four days for using dirty fuels such as furnace oil and diesel, officials said on Tuesday. A team comprising Seemapuri Sub-Divisional Magistrate and officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), police and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) conducted the sealing drive.

These units were primarily engaged in copper, aluminum casting and rolling. Most of the factories were not operating on piped natural gas even after installation of meters by Indraprastha Gas Limited, a senior DPCC official said. Some of these units, which had been operating on piped natural gas, were sealed for not removing their furnace oil and diesel tanks. Seven factories were sealed after they were found operating clandestinely at night to avoid the detection of smoke.

The DPCC has set up 16 teams for night patrolling to check the dumping and burning of waste in industrial and redevelopment areas. The teams have been visiting the industrial units found emitting "black smoke" and levying environment compensation, and taking photographs as evidence, an official said. The environmental compensation will be enhanced for repeat offenses, he said.

