Two Punjab policemen booked for kidnapping, extortion dismissed

Two policemen booked on the charges of kidnapping and extortion were dismissed from service here on Tuesday, police said. Station House Officer Khem Chand Prashar and constable Avtar Singh were dismissed and sent to the judicial custody, they said.

"We have dismissed both and have sent the case against them for an approval to the Director General of Police," said Nanak Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bathinda. He said 2.4 kg of gold worth Rs 80 lakh was recovered from the accused.

The duo, along with their another accomplice, had allegedly kidnapped a Dubai-returned man and had taken away the gold from him on September 26. The incident had allegedly taken place in Bathinda when complainant Mohammad Rafiq, along with his three friends, all residents of Nagaur in Rajasthan, was returning home after landing at the Amritsar airport.

They were allegedly taken to the local police station and detained there. They were freed after four hours but many articles bought from Dubai were allegedly taken away from them.

