Uttar Pradesh cabinet gives approval to run 700 electric buses in 14 districts

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday night gave its approval to run 700 electric buses in 14 districts of the state. The cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath give its nod to run 32-seater battery-run AC buses in 14 districts of the state, government spokespersons Siddharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma said.

The districts are Lucknow, Meerut, Allahabad, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Moradabad, Aligarh, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Shahjahanpur and Mathura-Vrindavan, they said. Electric buses will ensure smooth movement of traffic and help in checking pollution levels, the officials added.

In another important decision, the cabinet gave its approval for making arrangements to open 14 medical colleges in Sultanpur, Chandauli, Gonda, Bulandshahar, Auraiya, Amethi, Sonbhadra, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit and Lalitpur districts among others. The cabinet also approved providing Rs 318.67 crores for works to be undertaken in the second phase under the Kashi Vishwanath Temple area expansion plan and the beautification of Varanasi.

The chief minister has directed that the entire work in Varanasi be completed by December 2021, they added.

