HIGHLIGHTS AT 12.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm:

NATION

DEL4 PM-2NLD BAPU President, PM Modi pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

DEL6 SHAH-PLASTIC Shah urges people to shun single-use plastic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a clarion call to shun single-use plastic and urged citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement.

LGD2 SC-KASHMIR-JUVENILES 144 juveniles were detained in J-K after Article 370 abrogation: Report

New Delhi: The Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has told the Supreme Court that 144 juveniles were detained in the state after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370, but 142 minors were later released.

DEL7 CONG-PADYATRA Rahul leads Cong 'padyatra' on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a 'padyatra' here with a large number of party workers following him to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat.

DES3 MHA-ARUNACHAL-AFSPA 3 Arunachal districts declared 'disturbed' by govt for 6 more months

New Delhi: Three districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been declared "disturbed" under the AFSPA by the central government for six more months following a review of the law and order situation there.

FOREIGN

FGN15 INDIA-IRAN-JAISHANKAR Iran not disappointed with India for not importing oil from Tehran: Jaishankar

Washington: India has a strong political and cultural relationship with Iran where it operates a strategic port, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, rejecting reports that Tehran is disappointed at New Delhi for not buying oil from the oil-rich nation in view of the tough US sanctions. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-INDIA-INDOPACIFIC India, US to launch new clean energy initiative to fuel economic growth in Indo-Pacific

Washington: India and America will launch a new initiative for clean energy to fuel economic growth in the strategically-important Indo-Pacific region where China has been trying to expand its sphere of influence, the US State Department has said. By Lalit K Jha.

SPORTS

SPF8 SPO-ATH-WORLD-LD IND Avinash in 3000m steeplechase final after late night drama; Annu finishes 8th in javelin

Doha: India's Avinash Sable qualified for the men's 3000m steeplechase finals under dramatic circumstances while Annu Rani failed to repeat her impressive qualifying round form to finish eighth in the women's javelin throw in the World Athletics Championships here.

SPD4 SPO-IND-LD LUNCH Opener Rohit starts with a half-century as India reach 91/0 at lunch

Visakhapatnam: Rohit Sharma struck a fluent half-century in his first innings as a Test opener, taking India to 91 for no loss at lunch on day one of the series opener against South Africa here on Wednesday.

