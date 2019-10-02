Man held with 4 bullets at Delhi Airport

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) A 68-year-old passenger was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying four bullets in his baggage, a senior official said.

The traveller identified as Dhian Chand, bound for Bengaluru on a Spicejet flight, was intercepted by security personnel at around 5 am when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with the bullets of 7.65 mm calibre, the official said.

The passenger has been handed over to the Delhi police by Central Industrial Security Force officials for further probe, he said.

