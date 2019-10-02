Javadekar urges people to shun single-use plastic

India produces 30,000 tonnes of single-use plastic waste every day, Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, calling on people to shun its use. Speaking at BJP's Sankalp Yatra here, Javadekar said in a way India has become open defecation-free because of construction of 10 crore toilets. This will also help realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of Swachch Bharat.

"Some want to win votes but we want to win hearts of people," he said. He said in the next one month, all BJP ministers, MPs, MLAs and councillors will undertake padyatras and plant trees, appeal to people to shun single-use plastic.

"This is a mass movement. Around 30,000 tonnes of single-use plastic waste is generated daily in the country. Out of this 20,000 tonnes is picked up but remaining 10,000 tonnes stays back for many years in open spaces," Javadekar said. "It chokes drains, its harmful for both humans and animals. The cattle consume it and die due to it. So single-use plastic should be avoided," he said, urging people to use cloth bags.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned an India free of single-use plastic by 2022 and developing India into a 5-trillion economy by 2024.

