Indias image has gained global prominence: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Wednesday. He was addressing BJP workers at the airport during an event organised by the party's state unit to felicitate him for his speech at the UN General Assembly.

"Indias image has gained prominence in the world, which is expecting us to take a lead role in resolving global problems," he said. A large poster of of Modi and US President Donald Trump was put up on stage.

"The strength and the value of Indian passport has increased. The world sees those holding Indian passport with respect," Modi said..

