Chennaiyin FC organises 2 km jogging-cum-cleanliness drive

ISL team Chennaiyin FC organised a two-kilometre jogging-cum-cleanliness drive in Chennai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday. The drive, also called plogging, was held in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Coimbatore on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, a press release said.

The club conducted the activity in line with the call-to-action by the Union government to create awareness by jogging as well as cleaning the surroundings the same time. The initiative was first highlighted by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju a few days ago through his social media channels, urging citizens to join the movement.

Members of the public along with supporters of CFC participated in the 'plogging' at Thiruvanmiyur beach here. In Kancheepuram, the activity was organised with the help of students of Hindustan University..

